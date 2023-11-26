Vice President of Clinical Training and Quality

Easterseals Southern California

Alyssa Kavner, MA, BCBA, serves as the vice president of clinical training and quality at Easterseals Southern California. She oversees the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) department, working diligently to reduce disparities in consumer access, diversity within the autism services workforce and barriers to service access. Kavner is an active member of RISE’s internal “Rise, Inclusion, Self-Aware and Equity” workgroup that helps ensure the prioritization of DEIA by fostering an inclusive workplace culture and business practices. The team recently helped develop an Autism Therapy Services Advisory Board, designed to help ensure current autism therapy services practices are consistent with the needs of the communities served.

Kavner promotes diversity through Spanish-language training, accommodating diverse learning styles and ensuring affirming language on intake forms. Her dedication extends to launching mentorship programs for LGBTQIA+ individuals and BIPOC professionals.