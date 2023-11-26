Anthony Duvall Lee

Senior Vice President, Investments

Wedbush Securities

Anthony D. Lee, CRPS, is a senior vice president of investments at Wedbush Securities with over 27 years of industry experience. His mission is to help clients achieve their financial goals through customized investment strategies. Holding the Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist designation, Lee specializes in company-sponsored retirement plans, guiding clients through the process of implementing effective retirement solutions. His commitment to DEIA is evident through his role as the chair of Wedbush United, an employee and resource inclusion network dedicated to promoting diversity and open dialogue. Under Lee’s leadership, Wedbush United has nurtured a culture where every colleague is valued and empowered. He’s aided in creating a platform for meaningful DEIA discussions within the organization, promoting dialogue, empathy and awareness. Lee’s involvement in training and education showcases his dedication to enhancing employee understanding of inclusion issues.

