Partner & Founder – Trial Attorney

The Homampour Law Firm

A renowned trial attorney with an exceptional record of securing substantial verdicts against major corporations and public entities, Arash Homampour is the founder of The Homampour Law Firm. His innovative use of technology like animation and graphics sets him apart as a disruptor in the legal field. Homampour’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident in his own firm, where he champions diversity not only among rank-and-file workers but also in management and at all levels of the organization. He actively promotes diversity through his columns in Entrepreneur and The Daily Journal, emphasizing its moral and financial significance for companies. Homampour’s philanthropic endeavors, such as starting There Is A Light Foundation and his involvement with OneKid OneWorld, reflect his dedication to making a positive impact in the world and promoting access to education.

