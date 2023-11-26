Photo by Bradford Rogne Photography (Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Associate Professor & Director

USC Race and Equity Center

Dr. Royel Montel Johnson, a tenured professor at the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education, is a distinguished scholar and leader in higher education. He has authored over 50 publications, edited influential books and secured over $5 million in external funding. Dr. Johnson consults with policymakers and institutions for real-world impact, including consulting Pennsylvania legislators on a bill banning criminal record screenings in college admissions.

At USC, he chairs the PhD program, the National Assessment of Collegiate Campus Climates and coheads the Research Institute for Scholars of Equity (RISE). At RISE, Dr. Johnson provides research training to underrepresented undergrads. He serves on committees and editorial boards, actively advancing equity, inclusion and social justice. His honors include the Distinguished Young Alumni Award and Early Career Awards from AERA and ACPA.

