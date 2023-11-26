Joella Margarita Hopkins

Director, Brand Partnerships

The 360 Agency

Joella Hopkins, CSEP, CMP, MBA, serves as the director of brand partnerships at The 360 Agency, where her work combines business development with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

She plays an active role in organizational culture and is involved in launching a nonprofit focused on empowering women in the marketing industry. Hopkins joined Branding Los Angeles and served as the DTLA director and strategic media for L.A. City Council District 14. Her civic engagement is exemplified by her position on the Los Angeles Police Commission Police Permit Review Panel, where she contributes to objective and inclusive decision-making. Throughout her career, she has advocated for diversity, engaged diverse perspectives and championed an inclusive ethos. Hopkins’ coursework at Cornell University formalized her DEI training, and she consistently lives out DEI principles in her daily life.