(Brandon Burris)

Partner

Snell & Wilmer

Keith M. Gregory, partner at Snell & Wilmer, is a dedicated leader in fostering diversity and inclusion. As co-chair of the firm’s First-Gen Forward program, he empowers first-generation attorneys by providing resources and support for their professional growth. Gregory’s commitment to mentoring and inclusivity has earned him recognition in Snell & Wilmer’s Hall of Fame. He has organized educational events that focus on financial planning and the annual evaluation process with action plans and feedback for newer attorneys. He serves on the DEI Committee and the firm’s LGBTQ+ group, SNELLGBTQ+. Gregory is also an active member of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), contributing to research projects for the LGBTQ+ community. He has served on the national board of directors for The Wellness Community and locally served on the board of directors for The Wellness Community Valley/Ventura.