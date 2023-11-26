Senior Marketing Manager, Cricket Wireless

AT&T

Madison Y. Li is a dynamic senior marketing manager at Cricket Wireless, which is part of the AT&T family. With two-plus years of dedicated service, she leads the brand’s marketing efforts in Southern California, a region with a substantial population of 23.7 million. Her unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is evident in her work. Li is a self-starter known for her exceptional motivation and creativity.

Her dedication extends to corporate social responsibility, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnership and collaborations with nonprofits like Homeboy Industries, Magic Johnson Foundation and Group Effort Initiative. Li’s efforts go beyond marketing, creating meaningful impact in underserved communities. With her leadership, Cricket Wireless fosters multicultural engagement, connecting deeply with diverse customer bases. She champions workforce development and social-emotional learning, exemplified by collaborations with WWE and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA.

