Vice President, Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion and Community Engagement

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles

Mary Kohav is a highly experienced professional with over 25 years of expertise in strategic communications, community relations, DEI and social impact. Currently, as the vice president of Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (JEDI) and community engagement at The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, she plays a pivotal role in fostering positive change across various sectors.

Kohav integrated JEDI principles into all aspects of the Federation’s programs, policies and procedures. She has led initiatives to educate the Jewish community about racial diversity and combat antisemitism. Kohav has initiated programs like the Federation’s Civic Partnerships Program which seeks to partner with nonprofit organizations that have demonstrated success in addressing and repairing racial and systemic inequities. She also leads the Interfaith Freedom Passover Seder, the United Leaders Project and the Civic Partnerships Program, promoting unity, bridge-building and community impact in Los Angeles.community impact in Los Angeles.

