Co-Founder

LABEL The Agency

Monica Marie Jaramillo, co-founder of LABEL The Agency, leads a woman of color-led entertainment marketing agency, specializing in event marketing, red carpet events, PR, celebrity brand campaigns and celebrity deals with a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. Her agency’s clients include prominent names, and she actively promotes diversity by ensuring that all consultants are either women of color or LGTBQIA+.

Jaramillo’s journey reflects her passion for increasing diversity in the entertainment industry. She extends her dedication to DEI through various projects and her work with organizations like the National Association of Latino Independent Producers. Her involvement with Friendly House, a substance abuse recovery program for women, showcases her commitment to making a positive impact in the community. The organization provides culturally responsive, evidence-based, attainable treatment to women of all gender experiences with or without resources.