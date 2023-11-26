Tiaunia Nyeba Henry

Partner Gibson

Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Tiaunia N. Henry, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, stands as an accomplished litigator with a diverse practice in complex business litigation, including antitrust and transnational cases. She earned her Juris Doctor degree and a Master of Laws in comparative and international law from Duke University School of Law. Beyond her legal expertise, Henry’s unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) shines through her extensive involvement.

She has been a dedicated co-chair of Gibson’s LA Area Diversity Committee since 2012 and actively engages in various affinity groups such as the LA Black Affinity and LA Women of Color Affinity Groups. Henry’s impact on DEI extends beyond the L.A. office, as she plays a vital role in the firm’s global diversity efforts. Her commitment to mentorship, allyship and fostering an inclusive culture underscores her role as a DEI champion.

