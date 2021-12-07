Founder/CEO

INNOVATE MARKETING GROUP, INC.

Amanda Ma is the founder and chief experience officer of Innovate Marketing Group (IMG). She is an industry professional with 17 years of experience in event production, event launch, activations, experiential marketing, design and execution. Born in Taiwan and raised in Los Angeles, Ma studied business at Boston University and studied abroad in London. She founded Innovate Marketing Group in 2014, which through her leadership has flourished into one of the most distinguished event management and design agencies, both locally and nationally.