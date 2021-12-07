Executive Producer

PSYOP

Amanda Miller is producer and executive producer based in Los Angeles. With an emphasis on world-building and characters, Miller focuses on storytelling that leverages her considerable experience in animation. She developed and produced the adult animated series on SyFy’s late night block TZGZ called “Devil May Care” and also developed and produced three seasons of the animated comedy “Grandma’s Cats Are Trying To Kill Her”. Miller was the guest producer for Season 6 of “Motionpoems”, commissioning 14 unique films based on notable published poems penned by women.