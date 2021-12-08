President/Managing Partner

The Graves Law Firm

Demetria L. Graves is a certified family law specialist and the managing partner of The Graves Law Firm, serving Los Angeles County with offices in Beverly Hills and Pasadena. Graves assists individuals who wish to amicably dissolve their family matters. She handles custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, property division, the dissolution of same-sex marriages and mediation, all while paying close attention to her clients’ needs and concerns in order to achieve the most desirable outcomes. Graves works to ensure that her clients’ rights and interests are protected.