Chief Executive Officer

The Willoughby Group

Denita Willoughby is the president and CEO of The Willoughby Group. She is an experienced and inspiring business leader with 25 years of senior management and executive experience at Fortune 200 companies. She was responsible for transforming billion-dollar supply chain operations, including supplier diversity, fleet, facilities, and real estate departments. Willoughby also led the development of business strategy and operational excellence for commercial and national business sales organizations and call centers. She possesses extensive experience in government and community affairs and helped organizations design and implement Diversity/Equity/Inclusion action plans.