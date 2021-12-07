Diane Reynolds, MFT

Owner/Founder

Reflective Praxis Consulting

Diane Reynolds is an infant-family early childhood mental health specialist, trainer, and leadership coach. She has spent 27 years dedicated to advancing equity-informed reflective practice introducing parents, schools, and organizations to mindful approaches to care. She created Mindful Parenting Groups in 2001 and introduced this model to the child welfare community, Early Head Start, and dually diagnosed moms in L.A. and Ventura counties. With the Reflective Supervision Collaborative, Reynolds co-developed an online training for leaders in the infant-early childhood field.