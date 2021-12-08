Partner

Nixon Peabody LLP

Erica J. Van Loon is an experienced IP trial lawyer. She has a winning track record litigating copyright, trademark, patent, rights of publicity, trade secrets, invasion of privacy, defamation, business interference, and other media and entertainment claims. Van Loon has successfully litigated complex cases in both state and federal courts and on appeal, and also counsels public and private companies and individuals on IP protection, enforcement, and defense strategy. Her experience extends across a wide range of industries.