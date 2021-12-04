Finalist: Brook Harvey-Taylor

Founder/CEO

Pacifica Beauty

Brook Harvey-Taylor has spent her career challenging the status quo and breaking down boundaries. As the CEO of Pacifica, a fast growing wellness beauty company that she and her husband, Billy Taylor, founded 25 years ago, she leads with compassion for the planet, animals, and people as her driving force. A product innovator and clean beauty leader, she is passionate about natural ingredients, animal rights, social justice, sustainability, and climate change. She also believes in accessibility — that everyone deserves access to the best products and formulas.