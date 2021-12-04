Finalist: Christiane Maertens

Founder

DoGoodery

Christiane Maertens is the founder of DoGoodery, a consulting agency working with partners who have an authentic commitment to doing good, born out of her passion for creating impactful, social and environmental programs. Prior to founding DoGoodery, Maertens helped lead the design of the first corporate social responsibility portfolio, mobilizing millions of young people to take positive action around the world during her sevenyear tenure. Her company ideates, creates, and executes initiatives to improve lives and reduce inequity with empathy, joyful collaboration, and a research-based approach.