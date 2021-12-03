Finalist: Marie Montmarquet

Co-Founder

MD Numbers Inc.

Marie Montmarquet is an activist, advocate, and business owner in the legal cannabis market. She has a social justice forward mindset that helps shape her advocacy work. Montmarquet started her first business venture with her brother Allen Hackett. Since then they have built a vertically integrated cannabis company, including acres of cultivation, processing, nursery, distribution, and delivery. Since 2018, Montmarquet has also become a pro-bono advisor to the equity community in San Francisco.

