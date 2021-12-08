President/Principal Attorney

Genie Harrison Law Firm, APC

Genie Harrison is an employment lawyer advocating for victims of all forms of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation. She is a top women’s and civil rights lawyer who handles high-profile cases while annually donating hundreds of hours giving back. Harrison represents women against Harvey Weinstein as a core member of the plaintiffs’ lawyer team to achieve a precedential settlement of $19 million on behalf of Weinstein’s victims. Harrison is regularly listed asa top labor and employment attorney as well asa at top women lawyer in the region.