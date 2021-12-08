Jodie Grenier

Chief Executive Officer

Foundation for Women Warriors

Jodie M. Grenier is the chief executive officer of Foundation for Women Warriors, a 100-year-old non-profit organization that honors and empowers women veterans in their transition to civilian life. She joined Foundation for Women Warriors in 2016, and in her short tenure rebranded the organization, tripled revenue, and both expanded and revitalized FFWW’s programs, maximizing impact to women veterans’ fiscal and family stability. Under Jodie’s leadership Foundation for Women Warriors, has transformed into California’s preeminent women veteran service agency.