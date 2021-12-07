Chief Creative Officer

OBSERVATORY

Linda Knight arrived at her role as CCO of Observatory just around the time of the pandemic — to drive some of Observatory’s most important content for brands. Knight directs creative teams to crack problems with big, yet simple ideas that can play in any number of mediums. For the partnership between consumer icons Netflix and Ben & Jerry’s, Knight promoted both “Netflix is a Joke” and a new Ben & Jerry’s flavor, drawing on brand loyalty and making people laugh with “The Punch Line Hotline.”