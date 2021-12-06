Chief Excellence Officer

Leaderology

Marissa Waldman is CEO and co-founder of Leaderology, a company specializing in leadership development. Since the beginning of her career, she has placed a high premium on relationships as a means to helping others achieve their highest potential. As a young professional herself, Waldman began providing career counseling services to women receiving welfare in the state of Florida. Since then, Marissa has continued to demonstrate her generous spirit and drive to improve how people show up at work and in their community.