General Manager

Montage International | Montage Laguna Beach

Mary Rogers is an experienced general manager with a demonstrated history of working in the hospitality industry. She is skilled in all aspects of hotel operations including condo hotel operations, sales, catering, event management, financial, leadership, and pre-opening. She has established a proven track record for goal achievement through combined effort of strong leadership and execution, with a clear focus on total quality management. Previously, Rogers was part of The Ritz-Carlton family, working at hotels and resorts across the U.S. and beyond.