Founder

WORK WIDER

After more than 20 years of HR experience, Michele Lanza knows the value a company realizes when employees can bring their full selves to work. As a member of a number of the Work Wider communities, she is committed to creating support systems for underrepresented communities. Well before founding Work Wider, a keen interest in innovative strategies led Lanza to develop the ground-breaking online blind selection process for entry level talent work at Ketchum called LaunchPad. She is also passionate about deploying recruiting processes that foster diversity and inclusion.