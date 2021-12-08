Founder/CEO of Sera Labs & Chief Strategic Officer of Cure Pharmaceutical

SERA LABS

Founder and CEO of Sera Labs, Nancy Duitch has over 30 years’ experience as an entrepreneur and leader in the consumer products industry. She has founded and developed several diverse businesses from start-up to public company level and has generated over $3 billion in revenue for some of the most well-loved consumer brands. Duitch started Sera Labs in 2018 in order to redefine the health, wellness, and beauty sectors with innovation and technology that incorporates sciencebacked, proprietary formulations.