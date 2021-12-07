President/CEO

M&R Engineering

Natalia Sephton is an innovative leader with a track record of improving profitability through building high performing teams, establishing effective scorecards, and driving for results. She is a collaborative leader specializing in strategic planning, operations, supply chain management, project management, and lean implementation. Currently, she is responsible for growing contract machining companies specializing in high precision CNC SWISS, Lathe and Mill of various metals and plastics. In addition, Sephton is responsible for all aspects of the business from development, product rationalization, talent development to company profitability.