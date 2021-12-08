Chief Strategy Officer

PSYOP

Neysa Horsburgh is the Chief Strategy Officer of Psyop. Since joining in 2007, she has expanded the company’s capabilities, shaping their trajectory into the content powerhouse it is today with a roster of award-winning directors and artists. Horsburgh looks to the future, always anticipating what will unlock the next, new doorway to iconic, visual stories. Her early career started in music videos at a time when technology was allowing artists to re-write the rules of reality and design.