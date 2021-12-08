CEO/Founder

RESTLESS NETWORK

Olivia DeRamus is the founder and CEO of Restless Network, an innovative social networking app and digital resource for women. As a survivor of sexual assault, DeRamus is using her difficult experience to help create a better digital world and a safe space for women online – establishing meaningful connections, building a supportive community, obtaining reliable information in dealing with life’s challenges, and effectuating substantive change. She believes that every woman has had an experience that, if shared, can be the roadmap for another woman’s healing or success.