Renee Fraser, Ph.D.

Founder/CEO

Fraser Communications

Renee White Fraser, Ph.D., is founder/CEO of Fraser Communications, a $35 million advertising agency. Clients include Lexus, Hyundai, State of California, and Los Angeles County Public Health. As the CEO of the largest woman-owned agency in the West, Fraser is a dedicated advocate for women in leadership. She has served for 10 years as co-chair of 50/50 Women on Boards as well as a board member. She also serves on the boards of Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, Wise and Healthy Aging and the American Red Cross.