Shawn R. White

General Counsel

Smith Family Circle, LLC

Shawn Ray White is an experienced corporate executive and dedicated public servant. In October 2021, she joined Smith Family Circle, LLC, the Will and Jada Pinkett Smith family office, as general counsel. Most recently, she served as a member of the executive team and general counsel for the Barack Obama Foundation. Previously, she served as general counsel and member of the leadership team for the Eli & Edythe Broad Foundation, the Broad Museum, the Broad Art Foundation and Broad Family Office Financial Services, LLC.