CEO/Partner

MEDIA DESIGN GROUP

With nearly three decades of performance marketing experience, Stacy Durand is a nationally recognized advertising expert. She has managed billions of dollars in television, connected television budgets and helped her clients drive tens-of-billions in revenue. In her current position as CEO of Media Design Group, she leads a 40-person staff in Westwood, planning and placing video advertising for some of the largest companies in the country, including ZipRecruiter and Tractor Supply Company, in addition to numerous successful start-ups like FightCamp and Grammarly.