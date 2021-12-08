President, Disability Services

24 Hour Home Care

Stephanie Medina is the president of disability services at 24 Hour Home Care, a division that supports individuals and families with developmental disabilities. She is responsible for all of the division’s business functions that support and deliver services to the 21 regional centers in California. Within different departments, Medina oversees the long-term vision, strategy, and execution of the division. She is also a Los Angeles founding member with Chief, a private leadership network focused on supporting and connecting female executive leaders across multiple industries.

