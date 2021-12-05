Inspired by innovations in health, Smarty Social Media creates social solutions that drive client growth

Smarty Social Media is a social-first healthcare marketing agency with clients ranging from well-established healthcare companies to medical device start-ups looking to disrupt their space.

A main driver of Smarty’s success has come from the growth of DTC marketing in healthcare. As a result, the company developed an approach for how regulated clients can operate in the social sphere while remaining compliant and mitigating risk. Smarty has thrived by working hard with clients and their legal and regulatory departments to build trust and collaboration that allows progressive social programming despite heavily regulated environments.

Successfully implementing social programming for companies in these regulated spaces has become one of the company’s core capabilities. Smarty has become a trusted partner in exploring and advocating for innovative campaigns aligned with its core services of social media branding and strategy, social advertising campaigns, influencer marketing, content creation and community management.

“We have developed a proprietary approach that allows us to custom tailor each recommendation based on each clients’ unique business challenge and needs,” explains Jami Eidsvold, Founder and CEO for Smarty. “No client gets a cookie-cutter plan or one-size-fits all strategy – we strive to craft custom solutions that drive our clients’ business objectives.”

Each client engagement starts with a social media audit and extensive research. The approach is always data-driven and focused on client-specific KPIs –avoiding vanity metrics and instead educating clients on lower funnel metrics that truly drive the business forward. Clients benefit from Smarty’s collective experience and vast knowledge of social performance, but then the specific strategy and creative execution is ultimately as unique as its clients, their target customer, and offering. This is why Smarty has long-term healthcare clients that stay with them even as their business needs evolve.

This has never been more evident than during the pandemic, when clients were forced to navigate the complex combination of COVID-19 implications and social unrest that made fora sensitive marketing climate.

Eidsvold and her team worked tirelessly to help clients find solutions, adjust tone and approach to content, as well as identify and capitalize on areas of opportunity.

Eidsvold found that these challenges exacerbated the need for companies of all sizes to have effective and strategic social media knowledge and know-how. This insight led to expanding and adjusting its Smarty Social Academy program – a customized social training program for small businesses, franchises, executives, and healthcare providers.

Smarty Social Academy training programs range from LinkedIn executive training sessions to coach leaders on building their brand on social, to multi-day social boot camps to help doctors market their practice and procedures. There is a very specific need in the medical space with doctors and practices – an area where Smarty has vast expertise.

While the Smarty Social Academy was born from reacting to Smarty clients’ requests for education and training, it has now become a specific offering that is marketed independently to service a wide range of clients and industries.

