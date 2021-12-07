CEO/Owner

Cambalache & Villa Roma Restaurant

Teresa Razo is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and a pillar to the community. Her Cambalache and Villa Roma restaurants provided a tremendous amount of support to the community during the pandemic. They partnered with non-profit Illumination Foundation to help and feed the vulnerable homeless community and have prepared over 280,000 meals and counting for homeless shelters Among other selfless acts is partnering with non-profit, Delivering with Dignity, in making and delivering quality and nutritional food to the most vulnerable communities in Orange County.