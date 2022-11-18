Marketing Research Manager

Marketing Maven

Andreya Peru started at Marketing Maven almost five years ago as an executive assistant. She was overqualified from day one coming in with an MBA. She took a concept that was the biggest loser at the company and turned it into the biggest winner. Market research tools were the largest line item at Marketing Maven and not many customers were utilizing the services. Today it is the fastest growing department at Marketing Maven, due to Peru’s innovation and leadership. She has educated teams, productized sophisticated research and led the company to new heights.