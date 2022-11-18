Finalist: Jennifer Kwon Chou

Managing Director & Chief Strategy Officer

The Gores Group

Jennifer Kwon Chou, managing director and chief strategy officer of The Gores Group, is a relationship-driven executive with 20 years of experience in the financial services sector. A solutions-oriented leader, she has navigated complex internal and external business challenges while building relationships with investors and partners to create opportunities and value. Chou oversees strategy, product development, partnerships and investment opportunities. Since joining the firm in 2010, she has managed the firm’s origination, capital raising, external communications and corporate development functions.