Finalist: Juliette Han

Inspirational Women 2022

Chief Operations Officer
Cambrian Biopharma

Juliette Han is the COO of Cambrian Biopharma, which aims to shape society through equitable access to healthful aging, therapeutic innovation and a business model that prioritizes scientific curiosity. She is a unicorn in biotech in that she’s disinterested with the status quo; she also wants to be transparent and communicative about science, encourage robust data sharing across the industry and pursue questions many will not. She is a true visionary, innately curious and cultivated a culture of risk-taking with her employees and partners Cambrian has invested in.