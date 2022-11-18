Finalist: Juliette Han

Chief Operations Officer

Cambrian Biopharma

Juliette Han is the COO of Cambrian Biopharma, which aims to shape society through equitable access to healthful aging, therapeutic innovation and a business model that prioritizes scientific curiosity. She is a unicorn in biotech in that she’s disinterested with the status quo; she also wants to be transparent and communicative about science, encourage robust data sharing across the industry and pursue questions many will not. She is a true visionary, innately curious and cultivated a culture of risk-taking with her employees and partners Cambrian has invested in.