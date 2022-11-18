Hilda J. Kennedy

Founder & President

AmPac Business Capital

Hilda Kennedy is the founder and president of AmPac Business Capital. She started her career in economic development working as the director of economic development for the City of Inglewood. During her 12 years with the city, Kennedy recognized the difficulty small business owners, particularly minority and women entrepreneurs, encountered in accessing capital for their businesses to grow. The desire to assist these businesses led her to establishing AmPac as a nonprofit in 2005 to provide economic development and job creation services to positively impact the region, state and nation.