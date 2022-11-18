Honoree: Jennifer Piña

Global Head of Strategic Partnerships

MagicLinks

Jennifer Piña serves as the global head of strategic partnerships at MagicLinks. In this role, she leads hundreds of brands globally in strategizing, implementing and executing influencer and brand strategies that are built to drive sales at scale. Since joining MagicLinks in 2017 as the second ever full-time employee, she has played a critical role in the company’s growth and resounding success.

Piña is consistently instrumental in developing products, leading campaigns and securing key brand partnerships that drive the business. Over the past five years, she has built several multimillion-dollar partnerships and led campaigns for brands such as L’Oreal, lululemon, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Everlane, Pat McGrath Labs, Sephora, Express and more, and has aided in beating their eComm sales goals via 370k+ influencer videos across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Piña was also one of the first individuals to unlock success for brands in driving revenue through TikTok, leading the charge by creating scalable strategies to drive ROAS for partners like QVC, Lulus and Free People.

As a young female and rising professional in a male-dominated industry at the time, she quickly learned the art of adaptation, confidence in verbal and non-verbal communication and leading with empathy. These three core skills have been key in driving her success within various companies across diverse industries. When Piña first joined MagicLinks, she dove into Silicon Beach and the tech start-up world, building crucial strategies, products and brand partnerships, resulting in the company’s revenue growing 10 times within a five-year period, with headcount expanding from four to 47. Today, the company has over 60 employees and has been named to many “fastest growing private companies in the country” lists.

A multifaceted executive, Piña’s extensive experience is diverse, including brand consulting, social commerce, marketing, luxury client relations, philanthropy and fashion. Prior to joining MagicLinks, she spearheaded private client relations in the U.S. for FENDI and drove marketing for over 60 high-net-worth advisors at Bernstein Private Wealth Management.