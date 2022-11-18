(Shaun Anders)

President

GovInvest, Inc

Jasmine Emmei Nachtigall-Fournier co-founded GovInvest in 2014 and has grown the company nationally to serve over 1,000 public agencies, including the State of California. Prior to GovInvest, she served as the Development Director of California Common Sense, a nonprofit dedicated to opening government to the public, developing data-driven policy analysis and educating citizens about how their governments work. Over the past eight years, she has transformed the way governments do business, enabling them to be more efficient, have better transparency, make better decisions and allow for overall better governance.