Kalley Aman

Kalley R. Aman is a shareholder and serves as one of Buchalter’s officers as senior vice president, chief legal officer and assistant secretary. She is also a member of the firm’s Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Hospitality, Restaurant, Food and Beverage Practice groups. Aman specializes in employment and commercial litigation and counseling, and complex and class actions. She represents employers on employment discrimination, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage and hour violations, and more. Aman regularly counsels employers on federal, state and local laws and regulations.