EVP & Chief Human Capital Officer

Sunwest Bank

Kara Jordan Trebs is the EVP and chief human capital officer at Sunwest Bank. Over the past 15 years, she has had a variety of HR roles within the retail and financial services industries. Trebs has had an instrumental hand in the exponential growth of Sunwest Bank. Her inspiring leadership has resulted in an award-winning workplace culture and a powerful ability for Sunwest Bank to consistently recruit and retain the best talent. Over the last few years, despite challenges from the pandemic, Trebs has continued to tackle an impressive pipeline of projects.