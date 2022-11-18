(WILL TEE YANG)

Director of Development

BLVD Hospitality

Margaux Rotter has had a passion for architecture and building since she was a young child. She worked for Morley Builders as a project engineer after college with one of her projects being BLVD’s Ace Hotel. Following the completion of the award-winning hotel, Rotter joined BLVD Hospitality and has been a transformative element to the company ever since. She has overseen or been deeply involved in numerous large-scale projects throughout the city from the city’s first modular construction high-rise to numerous historic, adaptive reuse hotel projects throughout the region.