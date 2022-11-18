CEO & Co-Founder

CEO Success Community

Marianne Ellis saved more than 1,000 businesses in the past 24 months. With decades of experiencing saving Fortune 500 companies from having obsolete products, she was there as the shutdowns swept across the country. She answered frantic calls from women business owners as clients canceled projects, employees required sick leave and just about everything was in limbo as the pandemic’s “new normal” took shape. Her decisive, upbeat, compassionate advice grounded women who were on the verge of bankruptcy. Ellis has opened doors and created new streams of revenue for women struggling to recover.