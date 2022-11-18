Global Vice President, Sales

Distillery Tech

Maureen Klepfer is a growth-focused executive with more than 15 years of experience in sales operations, business development, account management and the training and development of high performing sales teams as well as launching and growing new markets and leading teams to drive firm-wide growth. For the past two years, she has been an Executive Leadership Team member and shareholder at Distillery, an international technology services and software outsourcing start-up. She is responsible for defining and executing the company’s growth strategy for all revenue-generating business activities.