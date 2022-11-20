CEO & Executive Chef

Made by Meg

Chef Megan Walker’s professional life began in a completely different field than the one she is currently in. Throughout her five years as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney, her passion for cooking became undeniable. Several years of training later, Walker decided to form a catering business and started Made by Meg. Specializing in seasonal cuisine and an unprecedented caliber of service, Made by Meg has since grown to become the premiere, award-winning, chef-driven catering company in Southern California. The company now caters over 600 events each year