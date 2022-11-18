(Carlos R. Hernandez)

Senior Principal & Partner

RDC

Mitra Esfandiari, AIA, is the first woman principal and partner at Long Beach-based architecture, planning and interior firm RDC and leader of its rapidly growing mixed-use practice area. She has achieved this senior leadership role in the profession of architecture, where only 12% of women make it to top positions with significant firms; furthermore, she was the first woman principal at RDC. Esfandiari has risen to be a senior principal of the firm, one of four partners, as well as a member of the firm’s board of directors.