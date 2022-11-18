Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Pooja Nair is a go-to attorney for the food, beverage and hospitality industries and handles partnership disputes, false advertising claims, employment disputes and administrative law issues. While she is a talented and experienced litigator, her specialty is finding creative means to ensure legal problems have practical business solutions. Recently, Nair handled a partnership dispute which was resolved pre-litigation with a favorable settlement for the client in January 2022. Also, she represented a restaurant group and successfully stayed the insurer’s declaratory relief action in federal court.