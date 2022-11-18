VP of Brand Marketing

Azazie

Ranu Coleman is a strategic and innovative brand marketer with more than 10 years of experience in the fashion, beauty and apparel industries. Especially throughout the last four years, she has been pivotal in Azazie’s disruptive growth in the bridal industry; the company has seen 60%- 80% growth in sales year over year since she joined the company. Due to Azazie providing 120+ bridal gowns and 300+ bridal party dresses in over 70 colors, Ranu has made Azazie’s mission to be a one-stop shop for brides and always keep size inclusivity and sustainability as the forefront of the business.